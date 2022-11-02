Ghana Link Wins Two Awards At 5th Edition of Ghana Business Awards

Trade facilitation company, Ghana Link Network Services Limited, picked up two awards at the 5th edition of the Ghana Business Awards.

The awards event held on Saturday, in Accra, saw Ghana Link Network Services Limited adjudged the Best Trade Facilitation Company for the year 2022.

This is the second time the company has picked up an award as the Best Trade Facilitation Company, having previously won the first award at the 5th edition of the Ghana Shippers Awards held in August this year.

On the night, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Link Network Services Limited, Nick Danso Adjei, was also for the second time named Entrepreneur of the Year, having picked up the first award at the Ghana Shippers Awards held in August 2022.

The two awards were in recognition of the successful implementation of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS)

The ICUMS currently connects over 8,000 players in the trade facilitation ecosystem in a day including freight forwarders, shippers, courier companies, all ministries, departments and agencies, regulatory bodies including the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority, Environmental Protection Agency, the Ghana Standards Authority, and Oil Marketing Companies, among others.

With the ICUMS managed by Ghana Link, it has been touted by freight forwarders, importers and exporters, port clearing agents and the trading community at large as the best trade facilitation tool which has come to reduce the then long workflow process that existed prior to its rollout and ease of doing business at the ports in particular.

It has also come to ramp up government's revenue generated from the country's points of entry - land, air and sea borders - especially at the seaports even at the time that cargo volumes reduced due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ghana Business Awards is a prestigious awards programme that recognises and rewards excellence across all sectors in the country.

The awards provides a platform to recognise individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of their business sector while recognising the key functions within the sector that promote growth and sustainability.

The event seeks to celebrate achievement, innovation and brilliance within the business environment of Ghana.