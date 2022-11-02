Gambia: Minister Tangara Reaffirms Govt Commitment to Deepen Bilateral Ties With Turkey

Mamadou Tangara, the minister of Foreign Affairs, International Corporation and Gambian Abroad has reaffirmed that the government The Gambia is deepening its bilateral relations with the Republic of Turkey.

In statement read by Musa Dramme, the minister of Fisheries and Water Resources on the occasion of celebration of the 99 anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey held at Ocean Bay Hotel, Minister Tangara said: "I wish to reiterate to the Republic of Turkiye through Your Excellency the Ambassador, the commitment of the Government of The Gambia to further deepen the already excellent bilateral relations between our two nations and assure you of our unwavering support at all times."

He added: "The Gambia remains a grateful partner and we thank the government and People of Turkiye for always standing by our side. Once again Happy National Day."

Tangara further said the Republic of Turkiye has been a constant and strategic partner to The Gambia government. He added over the past years Turkey had supported The Gambia in the vital sector of the country's economy including education, health, defense, agriculture, and fisheries.

"The two countries shared a lot in common and our common membership of the various international organizations, shared belief in multilateralism, peace and security, and development around the world continues to shape and define our collaboration and engagements bilaterally and multilaterally," Tangara noted.

With the commonalities that bind us together, the two countries decided to establish resident embassies in each other's capital to further deepen and strengthen our ties, he said.

On the economic cooperation, he said : "As evident with the formation of the Joint Economic Commission between the two countries, trade and investment matters hold a flagship position within the cooperation with the First Joint Economic Commission Meeting having been convened in Banjul in 2014 and the Second one envisaged for the end of this year in Ankara."

"With this, we have witnessed the commencement of operations of the Turkish Airlines opening up new doors and frontiers in business between our two countries," he said.

However, he disclosed that the government of Turkey has allocated free surgery for 25 patients annually to The Gambia.