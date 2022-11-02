Gambia: Sukuta, Bottrop Senior Schools Win U-18 Inter-School Football Tournament

Sukuta and Bottrop senior Secondary schools over the weekend won Under 18 boys and girls Inter-Schools Football Tournament during finals played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Sukuta Senior Secondary School won boys category after defeating Jamisa Senior Secondary School 5-0 post-match penalty shootouts after regulation time ended 1-1.

Sukuta scored their goal through defender Omar Jallow's own goal in the 72 minute of the match.

Paul Colley equalised for Jamisa in the stoppage time of the match.

This pushed the match into penalty shootouts, which ended 5-0 in favour of Sukuta Senior Secondary School.

As winners, Sukuta Senior Secondary School went home with a giant trophy and a cash prize of D100, 000 while Jamisa Senior Secondary School received D50, 000 as the runners-up.

In U-18 female category, Bottrop Senior Secondary School on Saturday defeated Scan-Aid International Senior Secondary School 1-0.

As winners, Bottrop Senior Secondary went home a giant trophy and a cash prize D50, 000, while Scan-Aid International Secondary School received D25, 000 as the runners-up.

Bottrop Senior Secondary won the tournament three times in a row.

In the Upper Basic Schools category, Presentation of Mary Upper Basic Cycle School on Friday thumbed Abuko Junior School 5-0 at the Brikama Box Mini Stadium.

Presentation of Mary Basic Cycle boys defeated Kunkujang Keitayia 1-0 at Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Presentations of Mary Upper Basic Cycle School received a giant trophy and a cash prize of D50, 000, while Abuko Junior Secondary School received D25, 000.