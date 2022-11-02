Gambia: Miss Gambia Beauty Pageant Is Back

After a long hiatus, the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in collaboration with the Association of Fashion Designers of the Gambia and Biddy's Promotion is set to stage the National Miss Gambia Competition slated for December 30 at the Kairaba Beach Hotel.

The event, which celebrates glitz, glamour and beauty, also seeks to showcase Gambian fashions, intelligence and style, targeting participants aged 17 to 27.

Thus, the objective of this year's edition is to promote the beauty of Gambian women with morals and intelligence, thereby exposing the country's image, thereby forging national unity.

At a presser held Thursday at the Miss Gambia Secretariat at Ida's Ideas Fashion Design institution in Bakau, Ida Saine-Konteh, president of the Association of Fashion Designers of The Gambia, applauded the Ministry and the NCSC for partnering with them to stage the upcoming showpiece.

Following previous successes coupled with achievements registered thus far, the renowned designer also revealed that the government through the Ministry is ready to partner with them in staging this mega event.

According to her, they have already commenced the underground work and this was after signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Madam Saine-Conteh revealed that currently they have finished with the preliminary rounds of Miss Banjul, Miss KMC and Brikama, adding that they are currently working on those interested in other regions, after which they will progress to the finalists ahead of the national competitions.

"We want to see that we have very beautiful girls, smart and intelligent girls. It is not like we are going to pick any girl, you have to be beautiful, intelligent and smart, because you are representing the Gambia in the future," she said.

She acknowledged that it is high time the Gambia takes part in every international competition, saying there are funds allocated for the winners for educational scholarships and entrepreneurships for their future benefits.

She thus appealed for more support from governments and companies to make the event a great success.

Momodou Njie, Miss Gambia Media consultant, recalled that for over two decades, Miss Gambia has not been held. However, the event is coming back in December. "The Gambia through the Ministry of Tourism and Culture has tasked NCSC to organise the Miss Gambia 2022 edition, in solid partnership with the Association of Fashion Designers of the Gambia and Biddy's promotion."

Hassoum Ceesay, Director General for the National Centre for Arts and Culture, recalled that the Miss Gambia beauty pageant dates as far back as 1965 and that for almost four decades, it was one of the most regular cultural artistic and beauty pageant in the country's calendar, with the sole idea of promoting the country's cultural heritage, image and as a tourism destination.

Ceesay noted that preparations are currently in high gear as manifested in the signing of the MOU with the three parties.

NCAC DG hinted that the event is planned to be an annual event, further expressing Ministry and government's resolve to make the event a resounding success.