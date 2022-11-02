Gambia: University of Calgary Visits Gambia

The Banjul American International School (BAIS), located on Atlantic Road in Fajara hosted a university presentation by Caitlin Calder-Bellamy, International Student Recruitment Advisor at the University of Calgary (Alberta, Canada) on Sunday evening, October 30th.

The University of Calgary was recently named a top 5 research university in Canada. It is a student-centered institution focused on innovation, discovery, entrepreneurial thinking, and community. The university is situated in the beautiful city of Calgary - the 3rd most livable city in the world!

BAIS Director, Myna Anderson welcomed and introduced Ms Calder-Bellamy to the audience of families and students from BAIS, local universities and other senior secondary schools. Ms. Calder-Bellamy then took the stage for her presentation of the many programs and scholarships offered at UCalgary, as well as information on campus life, clubs, and the application process. She also offered tailored information for international students and how they are supported at UCalgary. She then took questions from the audience on UCalgary and university in Canada in general.

Ms. Calder-Bellamy shared her desire to establish connections between students in The Gambia and UCalgary, and she expressed her thanks to Banjul American International School for creating this opportunity for BAIS students and extending the invitation to all other students in the Banjul region.

BAIS is accredited in the USA and prepares students for university in the USA, Canada, the UK, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Australia and offers a high school program with a top rate educational program and fees which are competitive with local private international schools for high school, grades 9-12. BAIS Director, Ms. Anderson noted that BAIS hopes to host more university presentations for BAIS and Gambian families in future.