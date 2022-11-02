Gambia: WACOMP-Gambia Presents Field Lab Equipment to Stakeholders

The West Africa Competitiveness Programme - The Gambia (WACOMP-Gambia) recently handed over field laboratory equipment to stakeholders namely, Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA), Plant Protection Services (PPS), Agriculture Extension Services (AES) and The Gambia Standard Bureau (TGSB).

The presentation was held at WACOMP-Gambia's office along the Sukuta-Brusubi Highway.

The European Union funded project is aimed at increasing competitiveness in The Gambia through enhanced quality compliance along the onion value chain, thereby strengthening the country's competitiveness and enhancing its integration in the regional and international trading systems.

WACOMP in The Gambia is implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in close collaboration with United Purpose (UP).

Beneficiary institution and items

Food Safety & Quality Authority (FSQA) received equipment to assess the safety and quality of raw materials, intermediary and finished food products, including signals of possible adulteration. The field equipment consists of: moisture analyser, heavy metal testing kit, aflatoxin testing kit, thermometers, refractometers, palm oil tester.

Agric Extension Services (AES) received equipment to help value chain actors determine crop maturity according to the market needs/demands. The field equipment comprises fruit ripeness scale, vegetable fruit sizer, kit for pyruvic acid determination.

Plant Protection Services (PPSs) received equipment for monitoring contaminants such as heavy metals, aflatoxins, and possible adulteration of certain foods. The field equipment comprises heavy metal and aflatoxin testing kits, refractometer, palm oil tester.

The Gambia Standards Bureau (TGSB) received equipment useful for monitoring the condition/conformity of foods, including possible adulteration. The field equipment consists of thermometers, pH meters, refractometer, palm oil tester.

At the handing over ceremony, Joseph Ndenn, National Technical Coordinator of WACOMP-Gambia, said the donation is in line with his project's efforts to strengthen technical capacity, competence and conformity assessment of the beneficiary institutions.

This, he added, would lead to increased onion value-chain compliance and performances, leading of expansion of market access.

Also speaking, Ms. Lumana Kamashi, Development Cooperation/International Aid Officer of the European Union delegation, said the gesture would also complement the development of the country's quality infrastructure system by improving the performance of the respective beneficiary institutions.

She expressed optimism that the beneficiary institutions would judiciously utilise those valuable items to help enhance their competence in relation to food conformity assessment in the country to better serve the populace.

Mr. Assan Gaye, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Regional Integration, revealed that the donated equipment would significantly support efforts of TGSB in rolling- out conformity assessment services for the benefit of the public.

"With the support of WACOMP-Gambia, the Ministry of Trade is taking the lead in the development of a national laboratory policy for The Gambia and the development of a food testing laboratory that will be internationally accredited." he noted.

Fatou Jammeh-Touray, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, said the equipment would greatly improve the effectiveness of the beneficiary institutions to be able to execute their mandates.

She thanked the European Union through WACOMP-Gambia for the gesture, noting that the move is a clear testament of EU's continued cooperation and support to the Government of The Gambia.