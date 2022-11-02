Egypt: Gambia-Egypt Foreign Ministers to Strengthen Cooperation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, His Excellency Dr. Mamadou Tangara on Wednesday, 26th October 2022 held talks with his Egyptian counterpart, His Excellency Sameh Shoukry Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The two sides discussed ways aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between Banjul and Cairo, common interests and issues of the African continent. .

The health sector serves as one of the most important fields of cooperation between the two countries.

H.E. Dr. Tangara praised the existing cooperation in health and medical care, including equipping Gambian hospitals with the latest equipment and necessary supplies.

FM Tangara also expressed profound appreciation to the Egyptian Government for the immense support given to The Gambia, including training courses for Gambian doctors and medical staff at Al-Azhar University Specialized Hospital, establishing a center for teaching Arabic to non-native speakers in Gambia in cooperation between Al-Azhar University and the general secretariat of Arab and Islamic education, sending Azhar delegation to The Gambia annually, and helping with the completion of the Egyptian hospital in Banjul.

For his part, Foreign Minister Shoukry spoke about the ongoing preparations to host the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on climate change (COP27).

He also dwelled into how The Gambia can be assisted in organising the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit which is scheduled to be hosted this year.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed partnership for development in building Gambian capacities in various fields, including the preparation of diplomatic cadre, and the possibility of considering cooperation in establishing an Institute for Diplomatic Studies.