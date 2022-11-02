Gambia: EU Delegation Meets Interior Minister Sonko

The Honourable Minister of Interior, Seyaka Sonko recently received in audience the European Union (EU) ambassador to The Gambia, His Excellency Corrado Pampaloni and the deputy director-general in charge of Horizontal Affairs and Migration, at the European Commission, Mr. Johannes Luchner.

The purpose of their visit was to strengthen cooperation between The Gambia and the EU.

During the meeting, the Deputy Director-General Johannes LUCHNER expressed the European Union's willingness to support and collaborate with the Gambia government in its development agenda.

He also raised concern over Gambian migrants in Libya and thus demonstrated willingness to support government to repatriate them safely.

Interior Minister Seyaka Sonko welcomed the EU delegation and thanked the team for their timely courtesy call on the Ministry, and also for their willingness to support The Gambia government to safely repatriate Gambians suffering in Libya.

Minister Sonko pointed out the need for capacity building for the security personnel to enable them effectively execute their functions.

He informed the EU delegation that his ministry would pay a visit to the EU for further bilateral and multilateral discussions.

Present at the meeting was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mr. Assan Tangara; Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Mr. Gibril Secka; Deputy Permanent Secretary (Admin), Ministry of Interior, Mr. Ismaila Danso; Deputy Permanent Secretary (Technical), Mr. Gibril Lowe and Principal Assistant Secretary, Mr. Manding Saidykhan.