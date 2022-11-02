Nigeria: Emirate Council Shuts Markets in Niger Over Fear of Attack

Borgu Emirate Council, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, has ordered the closure of all major markets in the area over the increasing fear of attacks by suspected insurgents.

The order follows the Saturday attack on Military Cantonment in Wawa, near Kainji Dam.

The Public Relations Officer of Borgu Youth Development Association, Muhammad Kabir said in a statement he issued on behalf of the Emirate Council after an emergency meeting on Monday evening that the decision was taken following the unrest in communities since the last attack.

He said the Emirate Council had also imposed a curfew between 9pm and 6am beginning from Monday night.

Kabir said the council also resolved that cars and motorcycle owners must obtain number plates or risk seizure with effect from Monday, October 31.

He said all commercial motorcycle riders popularly known as okada must also wear reflective vests for proper identification.

"Security agents are at liberty to act without any form of interference whatsoever. However, all of these measures are temporary and to be reviewed as situations improve," he added.

Armed men, suspected to be insurgents on Saturday night, attacked the Army Cantonment in Wawa, Borgu Local Government where eight insurgents were reportedly neutralised by troops.