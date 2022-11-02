Ghana: Accra Lions Club Organises Free Eye-Screening for Dansoman Residents

The Accra GyeNyame Lions Club under the Lions Clubs International, over the weekend organised a free eye-screening for residents of Dansoman in the Ablekuma Central Municipality.

The exercise, which was in collaboration with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, aimed to improve the sight of the residents.

The president of the Accra GyeNyame Lions Club, Mr Sebastian B.N.A Cofie, said the exercise was one of their monthly activities to support the visually impaired in the country.

He said the residents were screened of Glaucoma since that was prevalent or on the increase among the populace.

"Glaucoma is on the increase and as a way of curbing the spread, we decided to come to the door steps of the community so that they could be screened for early detection because most of them find it difficult to go to the eye clinic," Mr Cofie said.

He said the target of the club was to screen about 1,000 people and beneficiaries with severe eye-related problems would be referred to eye clinics or specialists for further treatment.

Mr Cofie entreated the public to ensure regular eye check-ups to prevent early blindness.

Dr Dennis Abbey, an optometrist, said the exercise would help the residents know their eye status, to find early solutions to them so that it does not affect their daily activities.

According to him, the residents "were screened for vision to determine whether they can see far or near, the retinal artery; whether the cornea was okay and the posterior to check the back of the eye and the lenses to see if the visual was clear or the person has glaucoma."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Abbey indicated that the most dominant defects detected were refractive errors, photophobia, cataract, presbyopia, conjunctivitis, suspicious optic disc and pterygium.

He said all these were defects on the eye which could lead to blindness hence the need for regular checkups to prevent early blindness.

Dr Abbey advised the public, especially those exposed to light and dust, to wear protective eye gear and eat diet rich in fruits and vegetables to protect their sight.

"Children must also be checked and monitored of any allergy so that they do not attract eye related problems," he added.

Mr Emmanuel A. Boateng, a beneficiary, lauded the club for the exercise, saying "it has saved me money, energy and time that I would have used to go to the hospital and I thank the club for the gesture. I was unable to see from afar and now I have been diagnosed to get a new glasses."

Another beneficiary, Ms Jennifer Quansah, a trader, said "The exercise has helped me to know my status because I experience eye itching and find it difficult to read, but now I have been diagnosed to see a doctor for proper treatment."