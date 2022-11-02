Liberia: Cummings Chides CDC Govt

-Corruption, abuse of power scaring foreign investors

Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) standard bearer, Mr. Alexander Cummings, has attributed the deteriorating economic condition and massive unemployment to the current climate of rampant corruption, and abuse of power, by the administration of President George Weah.

Cummings said engagements with several international partners and industrialists, revealed concerns about the alarming rate of corruption, weak judicial system, and lack of transparency and accountability in the Weah administration.

The CPP leader made the assertion in Monrovia, following weeks of visits and engagements with Liberians, business leaders and educators in Canada and the United States of America.

"Serious investors in Europe and America are more concerned about the need for a responsible and competent government that can be trusted to stop stealing, a strong judiciary, and an accountable and transparent leadership in Liberia," Cummings said.

He assured that a CPP-led government would build a strong justice system that will aggressively combat corruption, end the culture of impunity, and ensure a transparent and accountable leadership that will win the trust of the international community.

"We will do this because we need to end the suffering of the Liberian people, unite the country, grow the economy, provide opportunities for our youth, empowerment for women and create decent-paying jobs for Liberians," the CPP Standard Bearer said. Cummings expressed concerns about the increasing cost of living, with skyrocketing prices, and the lack of job opportunities, compounded by government's harmonization salary policy, which cut more than half of the salaries of many government employees.

According to him, President Weah's decision to reduce salaries, "while the costs of food, transportation, rent, hospital bills, and school fees" are skyrocketing is wickedness.

"As hard as people are trying, too many cannot find jobs and those who are lucky to be working can barely care for their families because their salaries have been harmonized," Cummings said. He said President Weah has miserably failed his promise of creating jobs and instead created chances for themselves to steal from the suffering masses.

Cummings said drugs and crimes have overtaken the streets and communities, while many Liberians are being forced to beg for survival in a country richly blessed with abundant natural wealth.