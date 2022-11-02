Liberia: Nimba County - Local Officials Beg Opposition for Help

Nimba County — Several local government ministries and agencies in Nimba County are asking opposition political parties for financial and logistical support to enable them perform official duties in the face of lack of budgetary support from national government.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) are three local government offices, among others, asking opposition parties for help.

They have appealed to the national chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Musa Hassan Bility and the Unity Party for assistance to make their offices functional.

A total of six provincial cities in the county are yet to receive any help from national government, since President George Weah came to office in 2018, leaving those places with no alternative but to turn to opposition parties, including the UP and the Bility Foundation for vehicles and other materials.

At the same time, various health facilities that have been out of drugs for months recently received huge donations of drugs from senatorial hopeful Nya Twayen.

Following Bility's intervention, other local cities are now crying on the opposition politician and the UP for help.

Several district commissioners recently gathered in the county to seek help from the Bility Foundation, senatorial hopeful Nya Tuawyen and representative hopeful Nya G. Flomo, respectively.

According to them, since they took office as commissioners, paramount and clan chiefs, and traditional leaders, the government has not provided any support.

When contracted, Mr. Musa Bility said the gesture is intended to help his people, being a son of Nimba, while senatorial hopeful Twayen and representative hopeful Flomo told our correspondent that prior to declaring their political ambition, they have been and will continue to help their people.

A Liberian journalist and a son of Garr Clan in Nimba, Mr. Nya Flomo has been involved in self-help developmental activities in towns and villages, including construction of bridges and women empowerment, while senatorial hopeful Twayen, who controls the Twayen Foundation, has been involved in huge donation to several communities, including private and government hospitals such as Esther and Jereline Medical hospital, Ganta United Methodist Hospital, medical supplies to clinics.

High schools across the county received over 50 thousand copybooks during the exercise.