Liberia: They Are All Noisemakers

-Bility brands Nyonblee and Dillon

The embattled chairman of the opposition Liberty Party, Musa Bility, brands the Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence faction of the LP as a bunch of noisemakers, who he says, took the street, demanding the resignation of the chairperson of the National Elections Commission.

Senator Karnga Lawrence is political leader of the LP, founded by late renowned Liberian lawyer and two times defeated presidential candidate, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine.

Mr. Bility blames prolonged internal wrangling within the Liberty Party after the death of Cllr. Brumskine to Senator Karnga Lawrence's quest to contest as vice running mate to Unity Party Standard Bearer, Joseph N. Boakai.

Bility made characterization here while speaking to a cross-section of people believed to be partisans and supporters of the Liberty Party.

"The issue in Liberty Party is about Liberty Party Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence and Dillon feeling that they own Liberty Party and therefore, they can use the party to go back to any agreement."

According to him, the political leader's faction of the party has absolutely nothing to show, but rather just going around, claiming that she is going to be vice president to former Vice President Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party.

He expresses serious disappointment in the long-standing disagreement among executives of the LP due to what he calls, Senator Lawrence's selfish political interest.

"You know, we will remain law-abiding and very peaceful, as we go towards these processes", he adds.

Bility stresses that the law is the law, and everything will be done to ensure the LP remains law-abiding, and he will respect any outcome from the National Elections Commission.

The LP political leader Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence and her loyalists have petitioned the international community to prevail on the Government of Liberia for the NEC chair Madam Davidetta Brown-Lansanah to step down.

The Grand Bassa County Senator alleges that Madam Brown-Lansanah does not have the pedigree of integrity to preside over the electoral house, as Liberia heads to the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.