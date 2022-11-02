Liberia: Maryland County - Man Gone Missing Found Dead

2 November 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Patrick N. Mensah And Jonathan Browne

Maryland county — A 43-year-old man, Fedesco Wesley, who reportedly went missing on October 28, 2022, in Gedetarbo town, Maryland County has been discovered dead in the forest.

Relatives of the deceased narrate that the late Fedesco left his residence on 28 October for a brushing contract at the Cavalla Rubber Corporation (CRC) but never returned until his lifeless body was discovered in a cassava patch.

They continue that the late Fedesco Wesley was discovered dead on Sunday morning, 30 October, following days of intensive search by community dwellers, and family members.

"After they got the information about the deceased not being back from work, they quickly launched a search for him, but it was until after four days before he was discovered dead at a cassava patch along with a cutlass, single-barrel gun and a hunter light on his forehead", one source explains.

The deceased was discovered about 15 kilometers from a cassava farm within the Cavalla Rubber Plantation, away from Gedetarbo where he was living.

The town, including local authorities, have set up a 15-man coroner jury alongside health workers and Police to examine the body in order to establish probable cause of death.

However, the Liberia National Police says investigation will continue to establish actual cause of death though the body has already been interred.

Local authorities in the district, specifically Gedetarbo Town Chief Christian Williams, describes news of the disappearance and subsequent death of Fedesco as regretful.

According to the chief, after receiving the death news, he along with other local officials quickly invited the Crime Service Division (CSD) of the Liberia National Police (LNP) in Maryland County to investigate the matter.

He lauds tribal authority for handling the case in a civil manner, and describes the incident as terrifying, shameful, and regrettable, saying to have such news coming from his area, especially following street protests a year ago over the murder of Mordecia Nyemah, a cyclist and senior student of the Pleebo High School in Maryland County is troubling. The late Fedesco Wesley was a father of three children.

