Liberia: Ganta Youths Threaten to Sue PYJ

Nimba county — Youths of Bain Tonglaywin community in Ganta, Nimba county threaten to take Senator Prince Yormie Johnson to court, for allegedly failing to stop his domestic animals from destroying their crops.

They claim the Senator's domestic animals continue to destroy their crops, and that despite engaging him, he has allegedly ignored their concern.

Youth Chairman Eugene Kulah reveals that community dwellers are now planning to take Senator Prince Johnson to court because his pests continue to destroy their crops and he is not making any intervention despite engaging him on the matter.

He says the entire Bain Tonglaywin community in Ganta that hosts Senator Prince Yormie Johnson and his polytechnic University, is disappointed and frustrated in the senator.

Chairman Kulah says although Senator Johnson resides in the community, he has not impacted the life of any community resident.

According to him, youths of the community have engaged Senator Johnson for help but has refused to provide any assistance to the community.