Nigeria: Why Peace, Security May Remain Elusive in Nigeria - Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said that peace and security may remain elusive in Nigeria if some ethnic nationalities continue to marginalise others.

"I continue to tell our people or those who believe that they are dominant - you need peace for you to preside over those who you think do not have the number.

"You need peace. If there is no peace, it will be difficult," Mr Wike said on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, when the management of New Telegraph newspaper visited him at the Government House to present its nomination of the governor as the Political Icon of the Year 2022.

The delegation from the New Telegraph was led by its Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Ayodele Aminu.

Mr Wike and other governors who are his allies are demanding the resignation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, to pave the way for a southerner to lead the party in order to achieve a "regional balance".

Both Mr Ayu and the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar are from the north.

While receiving the New Telegraph delegation, Mr Wike said it was becoming difficult to convince Nigerians that his party, the PDP, can rescue the country.

He once again accused the PDP of violating its zoning principle, which would have had a southerner emerge as the party presidential candidate for the 2023 election. He also accused the PDP leadership of not allowing for inclusivity in the party.

The governor said he and others would continue to demand Mr Ayu's resignation, no matter the "blackmail" against them.

He said it is difficult for Mr Ayu to lead the PDP to victory in the 2023 elections.

"If you like, abuse us the way you want to abuse us, but we will stand by what we have said.

"If you say you will not relinquish that position to the south, no problems. Go ahead, but you can't force us to do what we think is not right, we will not do it. So, this kind of man cannot, in all honesty, take this party to any victory. He cannot," Governor Wike said, of the PDP national chairman.