Nigeria: Former Kano Pillars Star, Kofarmata, Is Dead

Former Kano Pillars striker, Bello Musa Kofarmata, is dead.

He died Tuesday's night at the age of 34 after a brief illness in his home Kofarmata, Kano.

Former Northwest vice president of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ado Salifu, who confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP Sports, said the deceased was buried early Wednesday's morning according to Islamic rites in Kofarmata, Kano.

Kofarmata joined Kano Pillars in 2007 and helped the club win the 2007/2008 Nigerian Premier League title with his 11 goals. He was also the league's leading scorer.

He left Kano Pillars in 2010 to join Heartland FC of Owerri before he switched to Elkanemi Warriors of Maiduguri in 2012. He then returned to Kano Pillars before he travelled out of the country to sign a contract with IK Start of Norway.

The late Kofarmata was part of Nigeria's U20 male team, Flying Eagles squad to Canada 2007 FIFA U20 World Cup.

He played one match for Nigeria senior national team, Super Eagles, the 5-2 friendly victory against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Abuja March 2010.