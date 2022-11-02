Ethiopia: Ceasefire Announced in Ethiopian Civil War

@reda_getachew / Twitter
The African Union mediator, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, right, meeting with Tigrayan leader Debretsion Gebremichael in May 2022.
2 November 2022
allAfrica.com

The Federal Government in Addis Ababa and Tigrayan authorities have agreed on a ceasefire.

"The two parties in the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities as well as the systematic, orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament," the African Union mediator in peace talks, former president Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, announced in Pretoria.

Obasanjo was speaking at a signing ceremony in South Africa's capital on November 2, where  negotiations have been going on behind closed doors for the past week.

He added: "Restoration of law and order, restoration of services, unhindered access to humanitarian supplies, protection of civilians, especially women, children and other vulnerable groups, are among other areas of agreement."

He said the agreement provided for security "for all concerned within and outside Ethiopia" and that a high-level African Union panel would monitor and supervise the implementation of the agreement.

"This moment is not the end of this process but the beginning of it," he added. "Implementation of the agreement signed today is critical to the process."

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.