Ethiopia, Tigray Cease Fire As Obasanjo Facilitates Talks

Redwan Hussien and Getachew K Reda (seated), representing the Ethiopian government and the Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front, signing the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in Pretoria.

Ethiopia's government and Tigray People's Liberation Front yesterday agreed to a ceasefire after a week of peace talks in South Africa.

The cease-fire would halt a two-year civil war that has devastated much of northern Ethiopia.

According to VOA, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, who mediated the talks led by the African Union, delivered the news Wednesday in the South African capital of Pretoria.

Obasanjo congratulated both parties for agreeing to the cessation of hostilities, disarmament as well as restoring humanitarian access to the country's northern region.

"The two parties in the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities as well as the systematic, orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament," he said.

The talks were facilitated by Mr Obasanjo, ex-Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former deputy president of South Africa.

Observing the process were representatives from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the UN and the US.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, said, "as we're completing the war in the north with victory, we have to bring peace, development and ensure Ethiopia's prosperity, so we make those forces that (cause) conflict among Ethiopians from afar feel shame."