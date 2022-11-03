Nigeria: FRSC Apprehends 113 People Over Traffic Violations in C/River

The Cross River sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) apprehended 113 traffic offenders, among which 39 were convicted between January and October, the Sector Commander, Mr Maikano Hassan, has disclosed.

He said the corps recorded 12 traffic accidents within the period under review in which seven people died and 44 were injured.

Hassan said that 17 vehicles were involved in the road accidents which were largely caused by overloading, tyre and seat belt violations, speeding, among others. (NAN)