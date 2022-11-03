Nigeria: PDP Replies Shettima, Says APC in Disarray, Can't Win Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is presently in disarray and has no hope of winning the general elections in 2023.

Reacting to a statement credited to the vice presidential candidate of the APC, Kassim Shettima, that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar cannot unite the PDP and as such will be unable to unite the country, Dele Momodu, Director of Strategic Communication of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, said they were surprised by Shettima's outburst.

"APC is in total disarray with prominent members of his party openly apologising to Nigerians for the unmitigated disaster it has foisted on Nigeria since 2015.

"It took almost forever for APC to achieve the simple task of constituting its presidential campaign council, due to the total lack of unity in their party.

"It is obvious that APC has become completely rudderless and many self-respecting members are jumping ship and being recovered by PDP. How can these APC candidates ever unite Nigerians when they've shown open disdain for the democratic and voting rights of certain ethnic groups within their domains?," he said.