Nigeria: Why Nigeria's Solid Minerals Sector Revoked 3,400 Operational Licences Belonging to Miners in One Year

Over 3,400 operational licences belonging to operators of the mining sector in Nigeria is reported to have been revoked by a federal government agency, called Nigeria Mining Cadastre. The agency which is under the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, had no option than to clamp down on potential miners for failing to abide by the operational guidelines as stipulated by the law of the country.

The director general/ chief executive officer (CEO), Nigeria Mining Cadastre office Engr. Obadiah Simeon Nkom, who spoke on the issue during a question and answer session with journalists in Calabar recently, stated that the 3400 licences were revoked between 2021 and 2022, warning that the agency would not hesitate to clamp down on more.

Earlier at the one day sensitisation workshop for stakeholders on the adoption of electronic Mining Cadastre System -- eMC Plus, the agency's DG stated that the system if adopted would definitely add value to the sector.

This, the DG said would make the sector operate according to international best practices, whereby a miner can sit at the comfort of his home and get himself registered with the federal government's agency by the click of a button as far as there is an internet network.

While giving an insight of those who the agency's sledge hammer had touched and headed for the court to seek redress, the DG said, "We have 100% in terms of litigations, with this no one can hold the entire country to ransom. The CEO maintained that licenses were revoked particularly if the operator failed to remedy the situation with the period of 30 days.

The CEO averred that arrangements were on ground to publish another list of defaulters that would be gazetted. The chief executive officer maintained that plans were underway for official unveiling of an electronic Mining Cadastre system scheduled for November 1, 2022.

In his remarks, paramount ruler of Biase Local Government Area, His Royal Majesty, Apostle Onun Apostle Nicolas Odum, called on the federal government and miners not to undermine the existence of the landlord communities, whenever they visit the community for mining exploration.

"It is only when the people who come to our community for mineral exploitation work in a peaceful manner with us, that we can as well work with them.

"We are peaceful people and ready to work with everyone who comes to us. We are ready to reciprocate the gesture.

One of the participants, a miner, Engr. Frank Afeikhobe, while applauding Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office for organising the sensitisation workshop for stakeholders on the adoption of the electronic Mining Cadastre system-eMC, which according to him would ease the way of doing business in the mining sector.