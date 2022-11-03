Nigeria: Jonathan Pleads With Federal Govt to Assist Bayelsa Over Flood Disaster

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri yesterday led the state's annual Thanksgiving Service over the protection of the people despite the recent flood disaster in most parts of the state.

Jonathan appealed to the federal government to assist the state in the recovery process from the flood.

The former president said he was optimistic that given the efforts he had made alongside other leaders, help would come from the centre.

Jonathan, who addressed the gathering at the state Ecumenical Centre, Igbogene, described the annual thanksgiving service as a display by the people that they cannot achieve anything without God.

He lauded Governor Diri for continuing the thanksgiving service, saying his administration had made God a priority and would always receive divine blessings.

Jonathan said, "I do not want to overemphasise the disaster that has befallen us. Everybody is an IDP (internally displaced person) in Bayelsa State. I have discussed this with the president and vice president and I believe help will come. We empathise with all of you. Coming out today when we are still affected by the flood is significant,"

In his speech, Governor Diri commended the people for turning out en masse for the event despite being displaced and rendered homeless by the floods.

The governor lauded the resilience of the people which he noticed as he traversed the length and breadth of the state to sympathise with the victims and expressed optimism that better days were ahead.

In a sermon, Pastor Paul Eneche of the Dunamis International Church praised the people for coming out to praise God despite the difficulties they face.

He likened their situation to that of the people of God in the past like Paul and Silas who praised God in difficult moments and were blessed. The cleric said the grace and mercy of God were the most fundamental assets of a Christian, stressing that His grace can make anybody great.