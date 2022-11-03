Nigeria: Terrorists Demand N30m Ransom for 39 Abducted Katsina Children

3 November 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

Suspected terrorists who recently kidnapped 39 children from the farm in Mai Ruwa community in Faskari local government area of Katsina State have demanded N30 million ransom for their release.

They also requested for access to the owner of the farm as an option in place of the money.

A credible source who disclosed this, also said the terrorists wanted a dialogue with the owner of the farm where the victims were abducted, adding that they promised not to release the captives until one of their demands was met.

Findings also revealed that most of the victims kidnapped were from different villages in Faskari and Funtua local government areas of the state.

Meanwhile, the state police command spokesperson, Gambo Isa, has confirmed the incident and said the command is making efforts to rescue the abducted victims.

"Yes, we got the report and we're working to rescue them. I'll get the full details of the abduction including the exact number of the captives as sent to me by the DPO and get back to you," he said.

