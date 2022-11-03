Nigeria: Security Threats Under Control, Presidency Reassures Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has again assured Nigerians that irrespective of what the western world is saying to tarnish the nation's image globally, security agencies are in firm control of all threats staring the country in the face.

He said, "Irrespective of what the western nations are saying, Nigeria is safe as our security agencies have firm control over security any impending threats, and are more than capable to thrash it."

The president who spoke while declaring open, a three-day strategic communication conference of the 36 state commandants, provosts of training schools and public relations officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Abuja, particularly said that rising insecurity in Nigeria was not really an issue.

Speaking through his special adviser, media and publicity, Femi Adesina , President Muhammadu Buhari, charged Nigerians to have absolute faith in the gallant security agencies, as they were capable of tackling whatever security threat that surfaced.

He advised Nigerians to completely ignore the false alarm raised by the western world, such as the travel advisory recently issued by the United States and the United Kingdom governments, which generated palpable fear and left so many citizens devastated.

He, however, advised executives in public and private organisations to have confidence and grant unhindered access to persons who manage their image, giving them sense of belonging and keeping all communication channels with them open.

On his part, the commandant-general, of the NSCDC, Dr. Abubakar Ahmed Audi, who described the conference which had the theme; " Managing Strategic Conflict Communications Amidst Rising Insecurity For Organisational Development" as a historic one, said the theme", spoke eloquently to the security challenges Nigeria was faced with.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said Nigeria, in recent time, had witnessed several security challenges such as Boko Haram activities, banditry, kidnapping and herders-farmers clashes, frequent assaults on key national assets and infrastructure, oil bunkering, electrical/communication installations vandalism and many more.

Audi who acknowledged that security challenges were global phenomenon that needed to be tackled headlong, said it did not only pose threat to the lives and property of citizens but arrest the overall development of a nation.

The CG said in spite of the security challenges bedevilling the country, the corps, under his watch, had proven its mettle with significant results to show.