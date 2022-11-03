South Africa: 19 Bodies Found at Krugersdorp Mine - South African News Briefs - November 3, 2022

Cape Town —

19 Alleged Illegal Miners Found Dead In Krugersdorp

The South African Police Service has said in a statement that 19 bodies of alleged illegal miners were found at an active mine in the area yesterday. No foul play is suspected at this stage and post mortem will determine the cause of death, police said.

Tongaat Hulett Business Rescue Threatens Jobs, Cane Growers

The South African Cane Growers Association (SACGA) has said that nearly 15,000 jobs hang in the balance as company Tongaat Hulett Limited missed its deadline to pay them. The company announced that it would begin a voluntary business rescue process. The SACGA appealed to the government to assist and said it is optimistic that business rescue practitioners understand the urgency of addressing the non-payment of growers, to ensure the survival of the industry in the north coast region of KwaZulu-Natal.

Western Cape Health Department Opens Groote Schuur Hospital Wellness Centre for Staff

Staff wellbeing is top priority at Cape Town's Groote Schuur Hospital, considering the strain health workers were under during the Covid-19 pandemic. The first of its kind in the country, the wellness centre offers a variety of services including counselling and therapy, mental health peer support training, a gym and rooms for meditation and yoga.