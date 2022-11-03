Ghana: Upper East Region to Get Eight Agenda 111 Hospitals - Regional Minister

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu, has said the Upper East Region is benefiting from eight Agenda 111 hospital projects, which when completed will accelerate health services delivery in the region.

He noted that the Agenda 111 hospitals are being built in Bolgatanga East, Nabdam, Garu, Tempane, Pisuga, Kassena-Nankana West and Builsa South.

Mr Yakubu, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, highlighted projects the government had undertaken in the agriculture and water resources, health and roads sectors since 2017.

Mr Yakubu noted that the government has invested in the training and recruitment of skilled personnel, as well as infrastructure and logistics to facilitate healthcare delivery in the region, thereby improving health service delivery at all levels.

"Between 2017 to 2021, eighteen vehicles and forty-nine motorbikes were distributed to various health facilities across the region to facilitate effective healthcare delivery," added.

He also disclosed that the region has benefitted from sixteen Ambulances from the government's One Constituency, One Ambulance Initiative.

"Before the arrival of these Ambulances, the region had only three functional ambulances out of seven and servicing was a big challenge. This initiative has tremendously improved emergency response time and further enhanced healthcare delivery in the Region," he stated.

He noted that the provision of health facilities across the region has also improved the region's health infrastructure.

Notable among the health facilities in the region are the rehabilitation and expansion of the Regional Hospital and the construction of the Infectious Disease Treatment Centre at Zebilla.

On agriculture, the Minister said 507,823 farmers have benefited from the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme in the region since 2017.

"In 2017, 30,009 farmers participated in the programme. The number increased to 65,837 in 2018 and 142,142 in 2019. In 2020, 185,012 farmers benefitted. In 2022, however, the number dropped to 84,823 farmers. Within that same period, 2,107.9 metric tonnes of improved seeds were supplied to the farmers who enlisted for the programme," he added.

Mr Yakubu indicated that the region received 222 motorcycles and 19 pick-up trucks as part of the Modernization of Agriculture in Ghana (MAG) programme from 2018 to 2021.

"Women groups were also supported with equipment to enhance their businesses. This equipment includes shea butter processing equipment, rice processing mills and tricycles for transportation of farm products," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister also noted that the region was a major beneficiary of the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam Project, which cost $993 million and was the single largest investment ever made in Northern Ghana.

"When the project is completed, it would generate both solar and thermal energy, provide an irrigation scheme of 25,000 hectares, housing units and also control the perennial flooding often experienced in Northern Ghana," he added.

On roads, the minister stated that the government has carried out several road projects that have improved the road network and opened the region to other neighbouring regions and countries, thereby enhancing trade and tourism within the region and beyond.

"These roads have enhanced movement of people, goods and services and promoted socio-economic development of rural communities, particularly in health and agriculture," he stressed.

The Minister further outlined some road projects including the construction of the Ghanadaa-Apatanga Farms Road in the Bongo District, the construction of the Doba-Gigabania Road in Kassena Nankana Municip, the construction of the Navrongo - Tono Road, and the construction of culverts to link communities, such as the box culvert linking Sherigu and Yikene.

He encouraged Ghanaians to consider investing in the region because it has vast gold deposits for the mining industry, clay deposits for ceramic production, arable land for cereal production, and vegetable and irrigation facilities for year-round vegetable production and aquaculture.