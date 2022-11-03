Ghana Launches Climate Change Report

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, on Tuesday, launched the World Bank Group Country Climate change report on Ghana.

The minister noted that the launch was timely coming at a time preparation are being made for the COP27 climate change event at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.

He asserted that climate change has been identified as the most significant threat to sustainable development, dragging millions of people into poverty, and that "if we are to achieve sustainable development goals, we must confront climate change head-on."

He underscored the correlation between climate change and development, while also emphasizing the importance of addressing it as a catalyst for long-term development.

Mr Jinapor noted that the government was committed to addressing the drivers of deforestation, restoring lost forest cover and contributing to global climate action through programmes such as the Green Ghana Project, the Ghana REDD+ Strategy, the Forest Investment Programme, the Cocoa and Forest Initiative and the Ghana Landscape Restoration and Small-Scale Mining Project.

On his part, the Minister for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, noted that 20% of the wealth of vulnerable countries has eroded, adding that the world has reached a tipping point where those who have contributed the least to the plight that we are dealing with would have to pay.

The World Bank Country Director, Mr Pierre Laporte for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone said the Bank was supporting Ghana to address climate change and build resilience.

The Ghana report is the second to be launched in Africa, after that on Rwanda.

The report identifies six priority areas for a Climate Resilient and Low Carbon Development pathway that will foster more green, resilient, and inclusive growth in the country.

These are adopting an integrated approach to agriculture and environmental management by fostering integrated landscape management, promoting climate-smart agriculture, and supporting the adaptation of coastal communities; building sustainable cities and resilient infrastructure systems through better urban development, enhancements in resilient mobility infrastructure and services, and improved waste management and boosting disaster risk preparedness through early warning systems, better national financial preparedness against climate shocks, and adaptive health and social protection systems.

The others are realizing new opportunities for managing forest resources as an asset for climate resilience, including for carbon sinks focusing on reversing deforestation and promoting cleaner cooking; promoting a transition to clean energy by scaling up renewable energy sources and strengthening regional energy markets and modernizing transport systems by, among others, improving public transportation and updating vehicle standards.