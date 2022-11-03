Ghana: Corn Miller Gets 11 Years for Defilement

The Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced a corn miller to 11 years imprisonment for defiling an 11-year-old girl, at Adenta. Evans Kweku Agyei, 20, charged with defilement, who had no legal representation, pleaded guilty.

Agyei admitted having sex with the victim, a class five pupil, on four occasions, and had been giving her money.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, convicted Agyei, who has hearing impairment, on his own plea.

Prosecuting, Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario, said the complainant, was personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service, and Agyeiresided at Adenta.

Prosecution said that on October 9, this year, at about 5:00 pm, the victim visited her friend (name withheld), who also resided within the same vicinity.

Chief Sup Marion said that on her way home, Agyei met the girl near an abandoned fitting shop, and he covered her mouth with a handkerchief.

The court said the victim felt dizzy and Agyei carried her into a damaged Hyundai Hiace Commercial vehicle, parked at the fitting shop, and had sex with her.

Chief Sup Marion said when the victim gained consciousness, Agyei asked her not to tell anyone about what happened to her.

The court heard that the convict gave the victim GH¢ 50.00, but she (victim) rejected the money, and reported her ordeal to her friend.

Chief Sup Marion said the mother of the victim's friend heard about the case and informed the victim's father.

He said the case was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Agyei, and a medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.