Liberia: Fmr. Rep Mulbah Blows Alarm

Ahead of the 2023 general and presidential elections in Liberia, former Bong County Electoral District#3 Representative George Sylvester Mulbah has cautioned Bongese to be aware of those he described as election-time investors in the County.

The former Bong County Representative told the citizens to counter-check aspirants who are contesting in the County, especially for the Senate position, on grounds that there is a stranger who has entered the race dishing out money in other to be elected in the County.

He said, if they elect said individual it will hugely contribute to the already under development of Bong County, adding that said individual will not be working in the interest of the citizenry.

"You have to be very careful because they have brought their money to fool you people in other to elect them. We don't know where they are getting their money from, but be careful because this investor is only coming during the election period," Mulbah noted.

The former Bong County Representative further alleged that a particular aspirant has entered the pending senatorial election in the County who is using drug money, adding your aware that drug is damaging most of the younger generation and they are getting crazy around here and we are calling them Zoges.

However, the former Bong County Representative didn't name anyone of the aspirants who is stranger and using drugs money to win elections in the county; but cautioned the citizens to be mindful in turn of the 2023 decision-making process for the overall development of their beloved County.

He made the statement on October 30, 2022, in Handi Town, Fuamah District in Bong County.

The political temperature in Bong County is approaching boiling point as the battle for the Senate's seat gets hotter and more intriguing by the day in the County.

The incumbent Senator, Dr. Henrique Tokpa, has announced his intention to seek re-election, amid a long period of battling an undisclosed illness during his six-year stint.

As of press time, nine persons have shown interest, including District#5 Lawmaker Edward W. Karfiah of the People's Unification Party (PUP), former Bong County Senator Henry Yallah of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), former Agriculture Minister Dr. Mogana Flomo, former President of the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) and a member of the opposition All Liberian Party (ALP), Mohammed Nasser, former Bong County Superintendent and a three-time contestant, Dr. Ranney Banama Jackson of the former ruling Unity Party (UP), business man Johnny Kpehe, and Alexander Zogbaye, a prominent nurse in the county.

Factors that will determine the winner of next year's election will include the aspirant's personality and acceptability, party strength, support of a critical segment of the population in Bong County, and the aspirant's financial capability.

Henry W. Yallah, former Bong County Senator will be making his return to politics two years after he lost re-election to Senator Prince Moye. Yallah, of the CDC, has maintained a strong presence in the political scene in Bong County even before he was elected senator in 2011.

The former president of the Bong County Students Union (BONSU) had contested for a representative of electoral District Three in 2005 and lost by over 100 votes to former District Three lawmaker, George Mulbah.

Also, he has also enjoyed unfettered movement across parties, from the New Deal Movement in 2011 to the People's Unification Party (PUP) and now President George Weah's Congress for Democratic.

His entry into the 2023 election would pit him against his friend and "brother" of over 25 years, Karfiah.

This paper has gathered that Yallah and Karfiah haven't been on speaking terms since he lost re-election, accusing the latter of not supporting his re-election despite his earlier appreciation to Karfiah for "standing with him during the election".