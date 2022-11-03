Nigeria: Adeleye Resigns As Ilana Omo Oodua Spokesperson

3 November 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dapo Akinrefon

The Communications Secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, on Thursday, resigned his position as spokesperson of the Yoruba self-determination group.

Adeleye, in a letter to the leader of IOO, Professor Banji Akintoye, said his resignation takes immediate effect.

The letter reads: "I write to notify you of my resignation as Communications Secretary, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide with immediate effect.

"My dear Baba Alana, you and I and Almighty God knows why I chose to throw in the towel. It is more honourable to leave everything to God, posterity and history to judge than go into hullabaloo or brouhaha with you."

