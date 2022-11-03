Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Community Scholarship Program

Nov 2-Following a rigorous vetting process, forty-six (46) students from Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa Counties have been awarded fully paid scholarship opportunities by the management of ArcelorMittal Liberia under the company's Community Scholarship Program launched in June 2022.
Thirty percent (30%) of the scholarship recipients are females, while a total of forty-two are in public colleges and universities and four are in high school. They include eleven (11) from Grand Bassa County, nineteen (19) from Bong, and sixteen (16) from Nimba.
Below is the list of successful applicants:
No.Application IDApplicant Name (Last, Middle Initial, First)
2022-59Gboyah, Ellen M.
2022-02Reeves, Armstrong M.
2022-03Togbazee, Clarence S.
2022-05Peters, Fallah
2022-06Saypan, Gabriel S.
2022-07Henry, Gabriel W.
2022-08Otto, George
2022-09Diallo, Jenibu D.
2022-10Konneh, Jemima J. Weah
2022-11Bryant, Praise G
2022-12Wada, Rufus
2022-13Nuah, Andrew T.
2022-16Giwlay, Comfort G.
2022-17Mars, Compay E.
2022-18Goryah, Daniel
2022-19Tuakolon, Deborah
2022-20Gekeh, Evelyn T.
2022-21Cammue, Isaac N.
2022-22Jumane, Jackson
2022-24Baar, Josephus N.
2022-25Taylor Jr.,Jultomue A. B.
2022-26Kollie, Leemue
2022-28Sayeh, Lawrence
2022-31Mbarninkollie, Josephine
2022-33Sumo Dolo, Moses
2022-36Gaye, Oliver L
2022-37Joe, Oretha
2022-38Too, Salmon
2022-40Jallah, Steve
2022-41Wilson, Theodocia
2022-43Gonwoe, Abraham V.
2022-44Lah, Alfred
2022-45Suah, Arthurline
2022-46Gongartee, Charleston
2022-47Kehn, Cytarious Y. G.
2022-49Gonlegay, Eliza
2022-50Kelly Jr., Fahna
2022-51Wanawon, George
2022-52Markar, Judy N.
2022-53Sayetor, Marcus W.
2022-54Klee, Otis W.
2022-55Gonkar, Tenwah Mark
2022-56Bokay Jr., William
2022-60Tiah, Princess
2022-61Lablah, Whenetta M.
2022-62Dinyeah, Zeopoe D.
