Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Community Scholarship Program

Nov 2-Following a rigorous vetting process, forty-six (46) students from Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa Counties have been awarded fully paid scholarship opportunities by the management of ArcelorMittal Liberia under the company's Community Scholarship Program launched in June 2022.

Thirty percent (30%) of the scholarship recipients are females, while a total of forty-two are in public colleges and universities and four are in high school. They include eleven (11) from Grand Bassa County, nineteen (19) from Bong, and sixteen (16) from Nimba.

Below is the list of successful applicants:

No.Application IDApplicant Name (Last, Middle Initial, First)

2022-59Gboyah, Ellen M.

2022-02Reeves, Armstrong M.

2022-03Togbazee, Clarence S.

2022-05Peters, Fallah

2022-06Saypan, Gabriel S.

2022-07Henry, Gabriel W.

2022-08Otto, George

2022-09Diallo, Jenibu D.

2022-10Konneh, Jemima J. Weah

2022-11Bryant, Praise G

2022-12Wada, Rufus

2022-13Nuah, Andrew T.

2022-16Giwlay, Comfort G.

2022-17Mars, Compay E.

2022-18Goryah, Daniel

2022-19Tuakolon, Deborah

2022-20Gekeh, Evelyn T.

2022-21Cammue, Isaac N.

2022-22Jumane, Jackson

2022-24Baar, Josephus N.

2022-25Taylor Jr.,Jultomue A. B.

2022-26Kollie, Leemue

2022-28Sayeh, Lawrence

2022-31Mbarninkollie, Josephine

2022-33Sumo Dolo, Moses

2022-36Gaye, Oliver L

2022-37Joe, Oretha

2022-38Too, Salmon

2022-40Jallah, Steve

2022-41Wilson, Theodocia

2022-43Gonwoe, Abraham V.

2022-44Lah, Alfred

2022-45Suah, Arthurline

2022-46Gongartee, Charleston

2022-47Kehn, Cytarious Y. G.

2022-49Gonlegay, Eliza

2022-50Kelly Jr., Fahna

2022-51Wanawon, George

2022-52Markar, Judy N.

2022-53Sayetor, Marcus W.

2022-54Klee, Otis W.

2022-55Gonkar, Tenwah Mark

2022-56Bokay Jr., William

2022-60Tiah, Princess

2022-61Lablah, Whenetta M.

2022-62Dinyeah, Zeopoe D.

