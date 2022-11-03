Liberia: Arcelormittal Contributes to Rehabilitation of Deplorable Road in Yekapa

2 November 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has provided USD $1,750 (One thousand seven hundred fifty dollars) towards the rehabilitation of a major road in its concession area.

The money is to be used for the purchase of three hundred fifty (350) gallons of fuel as a contribution towards rehabilitation of the road from the Concession Gate through Makinto to Sehyee-Geh and then Gboa Gbalasonnon in Nimba County Electoral District #2.

According to AML's Government Relations Superintendent Ambrose Gbormie, the contribution came following a request

from District # 2 Representative Prince Tokpah for the company to assist the communities in the rehabilitation of the

road as it has turned deplorable and nearly becoming inaccessible.

The stretch of road is the bypass of the main road leading from Sanniquellie to Yekepa town.

