Nigeria: Extortion - Drama As Lagos Bus Drivers Suspend Strike

3 November 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE leadership of Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria, JDWAN, yesterday, suspended its seven days strike, over alleged extortion by officials of the Lagos State Park and Garages Management on major roads in the state.

The suspension is pending further resolutions of the matter, as some members of the group said they won't resume until their grievances are resolved.

JDWAN members had, Monday, embarked on a seven-day warning strike, which entered the third day, yesterday.

However, the JDWAN, led by Akintade Abiodun, yesterday, directed its members to return to work at the end of a crucial stakeholders' meeting with representatives of the state government, led by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, MOT, Gbolahan Toriola, held at the ministry's conference hall, Alausa, Ikeja.

In the wake of the strike action, the state government had summoned the leadership of the unregistered union to the meeting with the aim of resolving their grievances over alleged extortion.

Meanwhile, the state government and the transport union leadership agreed to reschedule the meeting to allow for a larger participation as members of Lagos State Parks and Garages, led by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, were absent after waiting endlessly for JDWAN members hours after the set time.

JDWAN, at the end of the meeting, directed other transport unions, which include: Ibile Drivers Stakeholders Association of Nigeria, DSWAN, Mega City Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria, MCDWA, Federal Assisted Mass Transit Incorporation, FAMTI, Owners, Drivers and Conductors Association, ODCA, Commercial Bus Drivers and Owners Operators of Lagos, CBDOP, Mini Bus Drivers Welfare Association, MNDWA, to resume operations.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Gbolahan Toriola, when contacted, told Vanguard that the state government was determined to end the strike action as soon as possible.

After listening to the series of allegations, assault on members and demands by the leaders of the union at the meeting, Toriola expressed the government's concern over the lingering strike, saying the interest of the public necessitated the meeting.

