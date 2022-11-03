Nigeria: 10 Corpses - Edo Govt Orders Autopsy, Charges Police On Investigation

3 November 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ozioruva Aliu

Benin City — THE Edo State government, yesterday, ordered an autopsy into the 10 dead bodies found between Ibillo and Lampese along the Lagos- Abuja Highway in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, told journalists in Benin City that the government was pained about the incident and commended security agencies and locals, including vigilantes and hunters, for the discovery.

He said: "The unfortunate part of this is what happened in the bush part of Ibillo where our vigilante group, the hunters and the police discovered 10 bodies of young men aged probably between 23 and 25 years. They were killed and there were no identifying marks to identify or to even know the tribes of these young men.

"Edo State government is very saddened, especially when you look at the age bracket of these individuals. So the government has ordered for an autopsy to be carried out for us to determine the cause of death and also for police to investigate to find out who they are, how they got there and what happened. There was no sign of trauma or anything to determine when these men were killed or how they died."

