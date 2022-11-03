Nigeria: Shell Ordered to Pay Amni's $4.6m Debt to Court

3 November 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court, sitting Lagos, has ordered Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited to pay into the account of the court's Deputy Chief Registrar the sum of $4.6 million, which Shell keeps for Amni International Petroleum Development Company Limited.

The court directed the Deputy Chief Registrar to pay the sums admitted by Amni - $3,571,637.68 and N271,138,207.57 - entered as judgment, directly to its creditor, SpringRock Energy Limited, in the bank account nominated by them, within five days.

This followed applications by SpringRock through its team of counsel led by Olumide Aju, SAN, and counter arguments by the defendants' counsel, Olumide Sofowora, SAN.

Trial judge, Justice Akintayo Aluko made the orders in a judgment in suit: FHC/L/CS/1290/22 by SpringRock Energy Limited and SpringRock Energy Limited Mauritius as first and second Plaintiffs/Applicants.

The defendants/respondents are Amni and Amni International Petroleum Development Company 52 Limited and five Mareva parties comprising Shell and four banks.

The court also granted the plaintiffs/applicants three other reliefs.

In all, the court decided three applications - two of them by SpringRock and the third by Amni.

The court refused Amni's application praying it to dismiss the Interim Mareva Order.

