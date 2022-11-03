Ghana: Shatta Wale Lands in Trouble... Over Comments On Social Media

3 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has invited Mr Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr known in the entertainment industry as Shatta Wale to assist in investigation following comments he made on social media about the death of artiste Manager Mr Fennec Okyere.

The musician had alleged in a Facebook post that his former manager, Mr Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known in the entertainment industry as "Bullgod" had a hand in Mr Okyere's death.

In a statement issued and signed by the Chief Superintendent of Police, Director, Public Affairs, Mrs Grace Ansah-Akrofi yesterday in Accra, the Police said the recently established Cold Case Unit of the GPS had been working for months on all unresolved cases, which include that of the lateOkyere.

The GPS assured the public of its relentless effort to ensure that all unresolved cases including that of Okyere were worked on in order to bring closure to the affected families.

The late Okyere, who was the manager of musician, Mr Emmanuel Kofi Botwe, known in the showbiz industry as Kwaw Kese, was murdered at his Manet Gardens residence on the Spintex Road in Accra on Thursday, March 13 2014by unknown assailants.He died at age 31.

Following his death, Mr Hanson was picked up by the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Kokomlemle as a suspect because he had regular beefs with Mr Okyere and had supposedly threatened him in an interview. He was arraigned but was later acquitted and discharged

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.