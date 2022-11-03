Ghana: 2 Killed in Robbery On Ejura-Nkwanta-Nyinase Road

Kumasi — Two persons were killed in a robbery on the Ejura-Nkwanta-Nyinase road in the Ashanti Region, on Monday.

KipoSumaila,50, died on the spot, while Ibrahim Iddrisu, 40, died, at the St Luke's Hospital in Kasei, where he was receiving treatment

The body of Iddrisu has been deposited at the Ejura Government Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, Masawudu Sumaila, 20, son of Kipo Suamaila, who was wounded at the back, during the incident, was still on admission at the emergency unit of the St Luke's Hospital, as at the time of filing the report.

Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Afful Boakye-Yiadom, led a team to the crime scene, on Tuesday, and also visited Hiawonwu and Ejura, to commiserate with the bereaved family and made donations to them.

The Regional Commander promised that the Ghana Police Service would take action to curb the robbery menace.

He mentioned deployment of personnel on motorcycles and vehicles to patrol all the robbery prone areas to give protection to the people.

A source confirmed the incident and said that the police received a distress call from Mr Philip Appiah, Assembly Member of Ejura-Nkwanta, about the incident.

The police proceeded to the scene and found a 255 Massey Ferguson tractor with registration number AS 2736-Y parked in the middle of the road with, deceased KipoSumaila, with a gunshot wound on the neck lying in a supine position in the trailer of the tractor.

The source said three persons were on board the tractor returning to Kpaliguni at about 6:30 pm, and on reaching a section of the road, they were attacked by armed men, three of them being of Fulani extraction.

According to the police source, one of the armed men asked KipoSuamaila to surrender all the money on him, but he, refused and the suspect shot him twice in the neck.

The robbers took away an unspecified amount and mobile phones belonging to the victims, while the police mounted a search for them.