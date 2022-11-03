Ghana: Legon Hospital to Get New Emergency Health Unit in Dec

The construction of new emergency health unit within the Legon Hospital, in Accra, will be completed in December, this year, the contractor, Mr Egbert Perbi, has disclosed.

When completed, the 50-bed facility would have a kitchenette, a theatre, an office complex and conference room, an ICU, and X-ray and scan unit, a pharmacy, consulting rooms and a special area for children.

The project funded by the Co-operation Credit Union of the University of Ghana, was started in March, this year.

When the Ghanaian Times visited the hospital over the weekend, workers were busily working on the lay out while others were fixing the internal structures.

Mr Perbi assured that the interior decorations and other facilities would be completed by the end of November, and expressed optimism that funds would be released on time to complete the work ahead of the scheduled December 31 deadline.

The ongoing Chair of the Credit Union, Professor Samuel Nana Yaw Simpson, said the facility would render world class emergency medical services to members and the citizenry.

According to him, the gesture formed part of the union's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to improve access to quality health care for members, the university community and the people in the catchment area.

Prof. Simpson said the completion of the ultra-modern facility project would coincide with the 50thanniversary of the Credit Union.

He said the 50-bed capacity which would prove that with unity and resilience a lot could be achieved, to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of a group of people, who have decided to take their destiny into their own hands.

According to Prof. Simpson, the initial cost of the project was estimated at GH¢2 million but the current economic crisis around the world has increased the cost of building materials as such additional funding would be required from members for work to be completed on schedule.

"The credit union would leverage on the 50 years of good corporate governance and technology to become a centre of excellence not only in Ghana but also on the African continent.