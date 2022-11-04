Nigeria: CBN Africa Distributes Relief Materials to Flood-Ravaged Kogi Community

3 November 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Items provided included foodstuffs such as bags of rice, beans, corn, and garri.

The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) Africa, also known as the 700 Club, dispatched its humanitarian arm, Operation Blessing (OB), to Koton Karfe in Kogi State to distribute relief materials to the community; which as a result of the flood that ravaged various parts of the country, suffered significant damage such as the destruction of homes, loss of livestock, money and other valuable items.

Operation Blessing arrived in the community with truckloads of supplies and a team of medical experts. Items provided included foodstuffs such as bags of rice, beans, corn, and garri. Also included were beverages, detergents, mattresses, blankets, cooking pots, mats, and building materials such as bags of cement, roofing sheets, wood, and nails. Many medical cases, such as malaria, were attended to by the medical team on the ground. Insecticide-treated nets and disinfectants were also distributed.

The Regional Director of CBN Africa, Felix Oisamoje, was represented at the outreach by the Head of Humanitarian, John Kalma. Additionally present were members of the OB team, CBN Africa staff, and volunteers.

Members of the Koton Karfe community, which has a population of over 10,000 people, had some of their houses completely submerged due to the flood, resulting in over 200 households being displaced and seeking shelter in an IDP camp at Irenedo.

Mr Kalma sympathized with the Koton Karfe community residents. He reaffirmed Operation Blessing's role in providing assistance to the vulnerable population in his statement.

The Emir of Koton Karfe, Abdul Razaq, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Operation Blessing team for coming to their aid, saying he was astounded to see such a level of flooding in the community. He did, however, express his gratitude for Operation Blessing's generosity and prayed that God would continue to bless them.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.