Nigeria: CAF Women's Champions League - Bayelsa Queens Record First Victory

There is still a lot to play for in the final group games with both Bayelsa Queens and TP Mazembe tied on three points

Bayelsa Queens have secured their first victory at the ongoing CAF Women's Champions League in Morocco. The Nigerian and WAFU champions registered a 2-0 win over TP Mazembe Thursday night to get their campaign back on track.

After Monday's opening-day defeat suffered against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Bayelsa Queens were fully aware they needed a change in fortunes to stay in contention.

Just as was the case when they faced the South Africans, Bayelsa Queens dominated the early proceedings against TP Mazembe

However, the Prosperity Girls as Bayelsa Queens are fondly called made their dominance count this time as they shot into the lead just four minutes into the game. Miracle Joseph scored from the penalty spot to give Bayelsa Queens a 1-0 lead.

The Nigerian champions remained dominant against the Mazembe Ladies and the sustained pressure saw Bayelsa Queens double their lead in the 24th minute through Chinyere Igboamalu.

While many thought Bayelsa Queens will atone for their myriad of missed chances in their first game with a big scoreline against Mazembe, the goals suddenly dried up as it remained 2-0 until the final whistle.

Earlier on Thursday, Mamelodi Sundowns ensured their CAF Women's Champions League title defence remained on course as they romped to a 5-0 win over Wadi Degla.

With six points from their two matches, the South Africans have all but qualified for the semi-final.

However, there is a lot to play for in the final group games with Bayelsa Queens and TP Mazembe tied on three points after two games.

Though with no point in their first two group games, there is still a fighting chance for Wadi Degla to proceed to the semi-final if the results go their way.