Sierra Leone: Justice Fisher Refuses LAJ's Bail Application

Justice Adrian Fisher on Friday, October 21st, 2022, refused the bail application made by Lawyer Pa Momoh Fofanah on behalf Alhaji Amadu Bah alias LAJ.

Justice Fisher had informed the court that the bail application was refused because the accused's family had already interfered with the prosecution witness by giving one of the witnesses' money for him not to attend court.

He said the defense didn't bring any document that will show that the accused person will distance himself from what his family had already done in trying to tamper with the prosecution witness.

He added that although the accused's illness was very serious as per the medical report that was issued by the Correctional Service medical team, but that the charges against the accused were very serious.

He noted that he had considered that there was significant risk should bail was given to the accused person, and that there will be further attempt of the accused to interfere with the witness.

He said there was another risk that the accused will not return to stand his trial because his family had already interfered with the course of justice, and added that the accused's father was with the police after he was caught giving money to one of the witnesses.

Justice Fisher said the law provides that the Correctional Service should provide proper medical care for all prisoners and that the accused was not an exception.

He added that he had already informed both the prosecution and defense to speedily finish with the matter as quickly as possible, adding that the court will allocate more time to deal with the matter as quickly as possible with the time set.

"In the circumstance, I order that the application for bail on behalf of the accused Alhaji Amadu Bah alias LAJ is refused, and the accused will stay in custody until the end of the trial,' he ruled

Alhaji Amadu Bah was arrested on 12 June,2022, for allegations of robbery with violence at Leonco Filling Station, Congo Cross in Freetown.