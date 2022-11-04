Nigeria: Group Laments Under-Reporting of Bandits' Attacks in Kaduna Community

4 November 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Mohd.

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Northern Emancipation Network (NEN), has lamented that despite the successes claimed to have been recorded by the government, rampant attacks on rural communities in Kaduna State persist and that the people are still being kidnapped on a daily basis.

NEN, through its Publicity Secretary, Lawal Hamisu, regretted that while communities in Giwa LGA in the Northern part of the state lived under perpetual threats, the attacks and daily kidnapping were largely unreported and unchecked.

The group observed that government troops concentrated efforts on urban areas and towns and on major highways thereby leaving helpless rural communities vulnerable.

Hamisu said, "We can cite many instances of attacks on communities in Giwa, with mass abductions that are regrettably unreported.

"Even as recently as Tuesday, November 1, 2022, bandits attacked and kidnapped 18 locals at Kaza village, Fatika Ward in Giwa.

"Regrettably, while these 18 captives, including women and children, are still being held in the forests, the incidents remain under-reported or are totally unreported."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.