Nigeria: Group Laments Under-Reporting of Bandits' Attacks in Kaduna Community

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Northern Emancipation Network (NEN), has lamented that despite the successes claimed to have been recorded by the government, rampant attacks on rural communities in Kaduna State persist and that the people are still being kidnapped on a daily basis.

NEN, through its Publicity Secretary, Lawal Hamisu, regretted that while communities in Giwa LGA in the Northern part of the state lived under perpetual threats, the attacks and daily kidnapping were largely unreported and unchecked.

The group observed that government troops concentrated efforts on urban areas and towns and on major highways thereby leaving helpless rural communities vulnerable.

Hamisu said, "We can cite many instances of attacks on communities in Giwa, with mass abductions that are regrettably unreported.

"Even as recently as Tuesday, November 1, 2022, bandits attacked and kidnapped 18 locals at Kaza village, Fatika Ward in Giwa.

"Regrettably, while these 18 captives, including women and children, are still being held in the forests, the incidents remain under-reported or are totally unreported."