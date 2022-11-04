Ghana: Foreign Minister Participates in United Nations Security Council Meeting

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is in New York to participate in the United Nations Security Council meetings.

She is expected to chair a Ministerial debate today on the topic: "Integrating effective resilience building in peace operations."

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Ghana took over the rotating monthly Presidency of the United Nations Security Council and will preside over the Council meetings (adoptions, debates, and consultations).

The Security Council, which is composed of 15 Member States, is the organ of the United Nations with primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

The responsibility of presiding over the Security Council comes at a time when international peace and security are threatened.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to participate in a meeting of the Council on Tuesday, 10th October 2022.

There will be an exhibition of Ghanaian arts and a food-tasting event on the sidelines at the United Nations Headquarters throughout the month.