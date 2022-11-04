Ghana: Foreign Minister Participates in United Nations Security Council Meeting

3 November 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Dzifa Hukporti

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is in New York to participate in the United Nations Security Council meetings.

She is expected to chair a Ministerial debate today on the topic: "Integrating effective resilience building in peace operations."

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Ghana took over the rotating monthly Presidency of the United Nations Security Council and will preside over the Council meetings (adoptions, debates, and consultations).

The Security Council, which is composed of 15 Member States, is the organ of the United Nations with primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

The responsibility of presiding over the Security Council comes at a time when international peace and security are threatened.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to participate in a meeting of the Council on Tuesday, 10th October 2022.

There will be an exhibition of Ghanaian arts and a food-tasting event on the sidelines at the United Nations Headquarters throughout the month.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.