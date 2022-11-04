Ghana: UPSA Graduates First Phd, Postgraduate Diploma Students

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has graduated its first batch of students in Doctor of Philosophy in Marketing and Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and OrganisationalDevelopment yesterday.

The ceremony is the fifth session of the14th congregation for 4,360final year students of the 2021/2022 academic year cohorts which also includes 18 postgraduate Diploma, 951 Masters and nine PhD students.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abednego F.O. Amartey said the university was committed to making a difference and impacting society adding that, "we do this by producing quality graduates who contribute to changing the world."

He said the world had changed and it had challenged leaders to be creative and innovative explaining that its graduate programmes bridge the gap between academia and industry needs.

He said the postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Organisational Development was purposely developed in response to the demands of the cooperation between the University and AngloGold Ashanti.

Prof.Amartey explained that it was evident that the key to sustaining the business and operations of AngloGold Ashanti, was its people.

He stated that at the time when gold prices took a downturn affecting profitability, they did not lay off workers, rather they invested in building the capacity of its human resource.

He also mentioned that its Master of Arts in Peace, Security and Intelligence Management programme was timely because the country needed security operatives with keen intellectual and analytical skills to identify, tackle and respond to emerging security challenges in the sub-region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In partnership with National Security led by the hardworking Mr Kan Dapaah, this programme was developed to equip graduates with specialised skills set in research, innovative thinking in growing fields of peace, security and intelligence management," the Vice Chancellor said.

According to Prof.Amartey, UPSA for decades had built a formidable reputation imparting professional skills training in marketing, accounting, banking, finance, and others.

He added that the PhD programme leverages on incorporating theoretical and practical teaching and research training in the design, execution, and presentation of original research.

Prof.Amartey mentioned that university had received accreditation for the introduction of the Master of Business Administration in Corporate Communications, Master of Philosophy in Accounting, and Doctor of Philosophy in accounting programmes in the 2022/2023 academic year.

He said admission to enroll the first batch of students onto these programmes had already been completed and academic work had started.

He urged the graduands to apply all the knowledge and skills they had acquired during their studies to confront the challenges they might encounter at their various places of work and asked them to be fearless about the future.