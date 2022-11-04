Gambia: More Tourists Arrive From UK

3 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)

As the country is expecting a good and productive 2022 tourists' season, more flights are landing at the Banjul International Airport, with the latest TUI UK landing with 184 passengers on board.

Foday Bah, e- marketing and IT manager in charge of the Marketing Department at the GTBoard, confirmed this is the first TUI flight from the UK.

"The flight will fly four times in a week," he said, adding that is a joyous moment for the industry as the expectations are high.

Titan flight also landed on Tuesday with 300 tourists on board, according to officials.

Charbel Hobeika, the managing director Gambia Tours, said there is a big hope for this year's tourists' season, adding that due to covid-19, the industry had suffered in the past three years.

"So this year's tourists' season is building up slowly as you know. The industry in general has suffered for the past three years, and today we are happy that things are starting to move in the right direction."

Raudy Zimmer, the manager for TUI Source Market for UK, Belgium and Nederland, expressed his appreciation on how the season is moving.

