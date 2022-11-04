Gambia: NRS Records Personnel Take Oath of Secrecy

Forty-nine personnel of the National Records Service (NRS) have taken the oath of secrecy and are currently serving at various government institutions across the country.

Last week, the records personnel took the oath of secrecy administered by the Curator of Interstate Estate Kumba Jow - a member of the National Records Advisory Committee (NRAC) and senior State Counsel Sainabou Jahateh both at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

The event took place at the NRS headquarters at the Quadrangle in Banjul.

In their pledge before Curator Jow and Senior State Counsel Jahateh, the Records personnel said that being civil servants in the employment of The Gambia Government, they would observe with utmost secrecy and respect all matters of confidential nature which would get to their knowledge in the discharge of their duties.

"We will not reveal to anyone contrary to our duty any matters which may come to our knowledge in the discharge of our official duties and also not supply to anyone any information in respect of such matters, except as and when required to do so by law, or by the regulations of the Service, or by our superior officers, or except as our official duties shall otherwise require," the Records personnel promised.

National Records Service Director Bartholomew Marong explained that it is only National Records Service cadre in government apart from Permanent Secretaries and Ministers that take the Oath of Secrecy.

"All NRS staff shall before taking office subscribe to an Oath of Secrecy in accordance with Section 3 of the NRS Oath Act 1993," director Marong explained.

Mr. Marong, on behalf of National Records Service personnel, expressed his gratitude to Curator Jow and Counsel Jahateh for leaving behind their busy schedule to administer Oath to his personnel.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Deputy Director of NRS, Adama Joof, the Principal Records Officer at NRS, Wassabo Darboe, and other NRS officials.