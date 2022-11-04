Gambia: Sanna Manjang Says They Left Gambia for Peace Sake

An alleged member of former President Jammeh's hit-squad (Junglers), Sanna Manjang in exile, has said that they only left the country because they wanted peace.

"We left the Gambia because we wanted peace in the Gambia. So we should not allow anyone to take that peace from us. We left because we love the Gambia and the citizens. And that is the reason you don't hear anywhere that we are a threat to the Gambia. It has never happened.

"We left everything to the Almighty God. We want to tell Gambians that we were their employees, we were their slaves, and they should not be afraid of us. Anyone who knew me in the Gambia knew that I was someone who loved to play with children. Even that alone can justify that I am not an aggressive person. However, if I am on duty, you don't see me laugh, and that's normal because my job doesn't go with laughing. I do my job with seriousness," Sanna Manjang said in an audio recording obtained by this medium.

Sanna and other alleged members of the hit-squad are accused of killing people in The Gambia for former President Jammeh; but he denied working for an individual.

"I didn't work for nobody but the Gambia. I only did my responsibility and my responsibility was to protect my country. If God gives you, and you refuse, then you don't want. But he will bring you someone who will make you cry, and that's why the Gambia is crying right now," he said.

Sanna Manjang, who was adversely mentioned by witnesses during the TRRC proceedings, is described by many as one of the most wanted members of the group in The Gambia.

Meanwhile, two other alleged members of the group- Bai Lowe and Michael Correa have been arrested abroad after fleeing The Gambia, with Lowe currently standing trial in Germany for the murder of journalist Deyda Hydara. Kerr Fatou