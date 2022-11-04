Gambia: Cadfund Donates 4 LCD Screens to Refela Gambia Chapter

The China-Africa Development Fund last Friday donated four liquid-crystal display (LCD) screens to Refela Gambia Chapter.

The gesture is meant to augment the work of the organisation in their continued advocacy in promoting women and girls in politics.

Speaking at the ceremony, Isatou Njie, coordinator of Refela Gambia Chapter, described the gesture as timely in view of the fact that the organisation is committed to empowering women and girls in politics.

The gesture, she added, would also enhance their efforts in making sure women and girls are well trained and ready for digitalisation to promote their political activities.

Basiru Gaye, programme manager Refela Gambia Chapter,dwelled on the importance of digital age and the need for people to adapt to the fast-changing digital transformation currently taking shape.

"We all know technology is taking over now and no matter your area of specialisation, technology is taking over human jobs. It is therefore important to be literate and technology-wise to be able to operate in this era of technology." he said.

Also speaking, Lui Jin, deputy Chinese Ambassador to The Gambia, expressed his embassy's open door policy especially in supporting women initiatives to achieve meaningful results.

Rohey Malick Lowe, President of Refela Africa, who doubles as Mayoress of Banjul, said Refela is working with Banjul City on activities designed to empower women in the country.

She acknowledged the work of those women, adding that the donated items would help them greatly in their advocacy.

"Therefore, these screens will yield more than you can imagine. It will also help reduce your work load as well as help you make documentaries and other activities to strengthen your communication." she said.

According to Mayoress Lowe, Banjul Youth Committee and Banjul City Council would each receive a screen, while the remaining two would be handed to Rafela Gambia Chapter.

Momodou Lamin Bah, National Assembly Member for Banjul North, hailed the Chinese government for supporting Gambian women in politics.