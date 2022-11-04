Gambia: Gunjur Zonal Team Whack Gunjur Utd in Warm up Clash

Gunjur zonal team on Tuesday thumped Gunjur United 2-0 in a friendly match played at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field.

Both teams made an astonishing start to the match and launched several goal scoring attempts.

Left-back Musa Touray opened the scores for Gunjur zonal team in the 35th minute of the match from a brilliant free-kick.

Gunjur United reacted for an equaliser and created few goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them thus the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Gunjur zonal team.

Upon resumption of the match, Gunjur United and Gunjur zonal team both injected several fresh legs to strengthen their attacking departments.

Substitute Ismaila Badjie alias Denis netted the second goal for Gunjur zonal team in the 70th minute of the match from a spectacular strike to dash Gunjur United's hopes of coming back to their feet.

Gunjur United responded back for an equaliser and crafted some glories goal scoring opportunities but failed to materialise on them thus the match ended 2-0 in favour of Gunjur zonal team.

Gunjur zonal team will play against Power Dynamos Football Academy in their final warm up match today, Thursday 3rd November 2022 at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field at 4:30pm.